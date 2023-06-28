Flames sign recently acquired forward Sharangovich to two-year, $6.2-million deal

Carolina Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield (5) controls the puck in front of New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Calgary Flames have signed recently acquired forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, US$6.2-million deal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Karl B DeBlaker