Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov won't take warmup on Pride night Thursday

Montreal Canadiens' Denis Gurianov, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. Gurianov won't participate in warmup for the team's Pride night on Thursday ahead of a game against the Washington Capitals, head coach Martin St. Louis said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Matt Slocum