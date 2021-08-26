Canadian goalkeeper Labbé expected to sign two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Canada's Stephanie Labbe makes a save against Sweden in the sixth round of the penalty shoot-out in the women's soccer final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan, Friday, Aug.6, 2021. Labbe, whose penalty shootout heroics helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to undergo a medical Thursday and sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn