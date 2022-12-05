Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women’s pro soccer league

Vancouver Whitecaps general manager of women's soccer Stephanie Labbe, former Canadian women's national soccer team goalkeeper, attends a news conference after she was named to the position, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Monday that it will be home to one of two founding teams when a new professional women’s soccer eight-team league begins in 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck