Canadian men look to return to World Cup, 37 years after historic win in St. John's

Canadian national soccer team players Paul James (left) and Randy Samuel celebrate the team's 2-1 win over Honduras in St. John's, Nfld. in this 1985 file photo. The win helped propel the Canadians to the World Cup finals in 1986. San Jose, Costa Rica, is a long way from St. John's, N.L., but the two could be intertwined Thursday if the Canadian men beat the Costa Ricans to secure World Cup qualification. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Creagan