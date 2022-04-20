Canadians could make history at Presidents Cup by having two or three players on team

Mike Weir, left, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, of Canada, pose at the Ben Hogan Bridge during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. For the first time ever there's a strong possibility that up to three Canadian players will be joining Weir at the Presidents Cup in September at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel