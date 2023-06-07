Hughes, Conners among Canadians dreaming of winning RBC Canadian Open

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the tenth hole during the Canadian Open Pro-Am in Toronto on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. No Canadian has won the men's national golf championship since Pat Fletcher accomplished the feat in 1954 at Vancouver's Point Grey Golf and Country Club. Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., is one of 19 Canadians in the field at this year's Canadian Open who hopes to end that nearly 70-year drought.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette