Auger-Aliassime looks to put injury woes behind him

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Michael Mmoh is an American during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. Auger-Aliassime admits his tennis season hasn’t gone the way he wanted. Illness, injuries and early round exits have all played a role. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali