Toronto Blue Jays beat Baltimore Orioles 9-5 to open Grapefruit League season

Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen (9) is welcomed back to the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch in the third inning during spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Sarasota, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022.The Toronto Blue Jays hit seven doubles to batter the Baltimore Orioles for a 9-5 win Friday in their Grapefruit League debut in Sarasota. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Helber