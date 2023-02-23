Ryan O'Reilly settling into life as a member of the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Acquired from the St. Louis Blues last week along with fellow veteran forward Noel Acciari, O'Reilly is a Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner with a blend of swagger, humour, confidence, post-season pedigree and drive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes