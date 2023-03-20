CFLPA, NLLPA fighting to give their memberships access to workers' compensation

B.C. Lions wide receiver Arland Bruce III takes a break during a practice in Vancouver, Friday, November 25, 2011. It's five years and counting for the CFL Players' Association and executive director Brian Ramsay. The CFLPA has been fighting to have its members covered by workers' compensation since 2018. That's when the Supreme Court of Canada decided against hearing former player Bruce concussion lawsuit against the CFL and former commissioner Mark Cohon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz