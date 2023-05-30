Andreescu advances to second round at French Open with win over Azarenka

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts to winning a point against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over 18th-seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Laughlin