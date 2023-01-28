HAMILTON - Cole Brown scored at 3:50 of overtime as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the visiting Ottawa 67's 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.
Sahil Panwar scored twice for the Bulldogs (20-20-4-0), while Marek Vanacker and Nick Lardis netted singles.
Brad Gardiner, Pavel Mintyukov, Luca Pinelli and Logan Morrison all scored for the 67's (31-9-2-2).
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
KNIGHTS 3 FRONTENACS 2 (SO)
KINGSTON, Ont. — The London Knights defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2 in a three-round shootout.
Ryan Winterton and Denver Barkey scored in regulation for the Knights (30-13-1-0).
Ethan Miedema and Maddox Callens scored for the Frontenacs (21-21-1-2).
---
COLTS 6 FIREBIRDS 4
FLINT, Mich. — Beau Jelsma and Brandt Clarke each scored twice as the Barrie Colts defeated the Flint Firebirds 6-4.
Ethan Cardwell and Declan McDonnell also scored for the Colts (24-13-4-2).
Coulson Pitre, Artem Guryev, Riley Piercey and Ethan Hay scored for the Firebirds (22-21-2-1).
---
BATTALION 8 ICEDOGS 2
NIAGARA, Ont. — Kyle McDonald and Kyle Jackson each scored twice as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Niagara IceDogs 8-2.
Ethan Procyszyn, Josh Bloom, Nikita Tarasevich and Ty Nelson also scored for the Battalion 32-11-1-1.
Daniel Michaud scored twice for the IceDogs (9-26-6-1).
---
OTTERS 6 RANGERS 4
ERIE, Penn. — Carey Terrance and Liam Gilmartin each scored twice as the Erie Otters defeated the Kitchener Rangers 6-4.
Pano Fimis and Ondrej Molnar also scored for the Otters (15-24-1-3).
Mitchell Martin, Carson Rehkopf, Francesco Arcuri and Francesco Pinelli scored for the Rangers (19-21-2-0).
---
STING 8 SPIRIT 2
SAGINAW, Mich. — Christian Kyrou and Luca DelBelBelluz each scored twice as the Sarnia Sting defeated the Saginaw Spirit 8-2.
Ethan Ritchie, Ethan Del Mastro, Ryan Mast and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the Sting (23-14-4-2).
Matyas Sapovaliv and Lincoln Moore scored for the Spirit (24-17-2-0).
---
ATTACK 4 WOLVES 3
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Colby Barlow and Ethan Burroughs each scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves 4-3.
Sam Sedley had three assists for the Attack (25-15-4-1).
Nolan Collins, Evan Konyen and David Goyette scored for the Wolves (18-20-3-2).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2023.