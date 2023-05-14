Canada's Katie Vincent wins two golds at Canoe World Cup for total of four medals

Katie Vincent, of Canada, acknowledges the crowd after competing in the C1 womens 200m during the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Dartmouth, N.S. on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Vincent won gold twice on Sunday to add to a silver and bronze that she had won earlier at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese