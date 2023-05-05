Leafs have no doubts in turning series around despite taking 0-2 deficit on the road

Referee Trevor Hanson (14) has a word with Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, right, after a call against Leafs' Mark Giordano, not shown, during first period, second round, game one, NHL Stanley Cup hockey action against the Florida Panthers, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. With Toronto staring at an 0-2 deficit going on the road for the next two games, Keefe said his team isn't lacking confidence in making it a series when the teams meet for Game 3 on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn