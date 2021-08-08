Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Seattle 2 N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 6
Toronto 9 Boston 8
Cleveland 7 Detroit 5
Minnesota 7 Houston 5
Oakland 6 Texas 3
National League
Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 5 Washington 4
San Francisco 5 Milwaukee 4
Colorado 13 Miami 8
San Diego 2 Arizona 0
Interleague
Kansas City 6 St. Louis 5
L.A. Dodgers 8 L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 9 Chicago Cubs 3
---
MLS
Chicago 2 New York 1
New England 2 Philadelphia 1
Miami 2 Nashville 1
San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1
D.C. United 2 CF Montreal 1
Vancouver 1 LA Galaxy 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8. 2021.