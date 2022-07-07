Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

FILE -Manon Rheaume teaches a hockey camp for girls Saturday, May 14, 2005, at The Ponds in Brookfield, Wis. The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday, July 7, 2022, that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development.(Karen Sherlock/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)