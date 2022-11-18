Blue Jays decline to tender Tapia, Zimmer, Capra heading into 2023 off-season

Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia reacts after flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Toronto Blue Jays declined to tender three players for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday. Outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer, as well as infielder Vinny Capra are now set to become free agents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Scott Audette