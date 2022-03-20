Sunday's Games
NHL
Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
Dallas 3 Washington 2
N.Y. Rangers 2 Carolina 0
San Jose 4 Arizona 2
Winnipeg 6 Chicago 4
Buffalo 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Charlotte 2 Providence 1 (SO)
Manitoba 3 Iowa 2 (SO)
Toronto 4 Chicago 2
Rockford 3 Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 5 Belleville 4 (OT)
Abbotsford 4 Ontario 2
---
MLB
Spring Training
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 1
Boston 3 Baltimore 2
Washington 3 Houston 2
Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 8 N.Y. Yankees 7
Toronto 10 Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6 N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 9 San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 9 Oakland 9
Kansas City 11 Arizona 10
Chicago White Sox 4 Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6 San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3
---
NBA
Indiana 129 Portland 98
Memphis 122 Houston 98
New Orleans 117 Atlanta 112
Orlando 90 Oklahoma City 85
Phoenix 127 Sacramento 124 (OT)
Utah 108 New York 93
Boston 124 Denver 104
San Antonio 110 Golden State 108
Toronto 93 Philadelphia 88
---
MLS
Columbus 1 New York 1
Seattle 1 Austin FC 1
Los Angeles FC 3 Vancouver 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.