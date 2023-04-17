Calgary Flames, GM Brad Treliving part ways after 9 years

FILE - Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving announces the resignation of head coach Bill Peters at an NHL hockey press conference in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving have agreed to part ways after he held that job for nearly a decade. The team announced the move Monday, April 17, 2023, as mutual, along with assistant Don Maloney's promotion to president of hockey operations and interim GM. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP, File)