Canadian forward Levonte Johnson a finalist for soccer's MAC Hermann Trophy

Clemson's Brandon Parrish (11) battles Syracuse's Levonte Johnson (14) for control of the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Soccer Tournament championship match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Canadian forward Johnson, who helped Syracuse to the NCAA College Cup on Monday, is one of three finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker