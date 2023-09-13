Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to one-year, two-way deal

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Declan Chisholm flips the puck ahead against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Detroit. The Jets have signed Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-/Paul Sancya

 PCS

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

The deal carries an annual value of US$775,000.

Chisholm, of Bowmanville, Ont., played 59 games for the Jets' American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, recording 43 points (five goals, 38 assists) and 21 penalty minutes.

His 38 assists led the Moose last season.

Chisholm, 23, made his NHL debut for Winnipeg in 2021-22 and played a pair of games.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound Chisholm was a fifth-round pick (150th overall) of the Jets in the 2018 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.