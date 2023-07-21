Canada loses to France in men's water polo at world aquatics championships

FUKUOKA, Japan - The Canadian men's water polo team finished preliminary-round play with a 15-11 loss to France on Friday at the FINA World Aquatics Championships.
Canada finished the preliminary round third in Group B with a 1-2 record and will face the United States in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
Nicolas Constantin-Bicari, Jeremie Cote and Bogdan Djerkovic each had three goals for Canada, while Gaelan Patterson scored twice.
Mehdi Marzouki, Emil Bjorch and Ugo Crousillat each had three goals for France. Duje Zivkovic scored twice, and Alexandre Bouet, Enzo Khasz, Thomas Vernoux and Denis Do Carmo added singles.
France led 10-7 at the half and cemented the win by outscoring Canada 5-4 over the final two quarters.
"We've got to learn to stop beating ourselves with bad passes and getting away from the game plan when fatigue levels go up," head coach Pat Oaten said.
Canada's women's team finished its preliminary round at 2-1 and faces South Africa in a Round of 16 match Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.