Outfielders Tapia and Zimmer are designated for assignment by Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) can't make the catch on a single off the bat of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) during sixth inning American League wild card MLB postseason baseball action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette