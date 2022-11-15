Outfielders Tapia and Zimmer are designated for assignment by Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) can't make the catch on a single off the bat of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) during sixth inning American League wild card MLB postseason baseball action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - Outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Tapia hit .265 with seven homers and 52 RBIs in 128 games for the Blue Jays last season.

Zimmer was primarily used a late-inning defensive replacement.

Also Tuesday, infielders Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez were selected to the major-league roster along with right-hander Yosver Zulueta.

Left-hander Foster Griffin was released from the big-league roster.

