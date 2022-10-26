Leylah Fernandez advances to set up all-Canadian quarterfinal match with Marino

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, competes against Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated You Xiaodi 6-3, 6-2 at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event on Wednesday to set up an all-Canadian quarterfinal against Rebecca Marino. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

TAMPICO, Mexico - Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated You Xiaodi 6-3, 6-2 at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event on Wednesday to set up an all-Canadian quarterfinal against Rebecca Marino.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., won 73.5 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her nine opportunities.

The 20-year-old also saved two of You's three break point chances and hit two aces in the win.

Earlier Wednesday, Vancouver's Marino handed Moyuka Uchijima a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-3 loss to advance.

Marino, 31, fired nine aces and won 71.8 per cent of her first-serve points in the two hour, 29-minute match.

Fernandez and Marino are set to clash on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

