CFL, Genius Sports, unveil CFL LiveStats data collection system

B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after making a reception during the second half of the CFL western semi-final football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. CFL statistics will feature a different look this season. The league, in partnership with Genius Sports, will provide CFL LiveStats, will provide official play-by-play updates on every CFL game to power live betting solutions, tracking and CFL Game Zone, including the new CFL Fantasy and CFL Pick ’Em. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck