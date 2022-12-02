Canada has lessons to learn after glass half-full, half-empty return to World Cup

Canada forward Liam Millar, left, midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, second left, midfielder David Wotherspoon, second right, and forward Ike Ugbo, right, run a drill during practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The Canadian men leave the World Cup with "our heads up," according to coach John Herdman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette