Alberta's NHL clubs supporting Ukraine with Capitals' Alex Ovechkin set to arrive

A sign is held up showing Vladimir Putin and Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin during warmups before an NHL hockey game between the Capitals and the Seattle Kraken, in Washington, Saturday, March 5, 2022.The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames have demonstrated support for Ukraine and its struggle to repel Russia's invasion, but how far will Alberta's NHL clubs and their fans go when league star Alex Ovechkin is in their buildings? THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nick Wass