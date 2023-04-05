Canadiens haven't confirmed if all players will wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys

Rainbow tape is seen on Vancouver Canucks' Aidan McDonough's stick as players also wear pride-themed warmup jerseys during the pre-game skate before an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Montreal Canadiens haven't confirmed whether all of the team's players will wear themed warm-up jerseys during Pride night Thursday against the Washington Capitals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck