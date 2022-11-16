NHL deploys new cloud-based app to track greenhouse emissions of its arenas

Fans cheer during an opening ceremony before NHL hockey action between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton on October 12, 2022. The same technology that NHL players and coaches use on the bench to track real-time metrics during games is now being applied to track their arena's greenhouse gas emissions. The NHL has introduced a new platform called NHL Venue Metrics powered by SAP. The end-to-end, cloud-based platform allows the league to measure and analyze the carbon footprint generated by its 32 teams and their arenas, using similar apps that those same clubs use to break down their in-game analytics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson