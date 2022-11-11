Cavallini goal gives Canadian men a 2-2 tie with Bahrain in World Cup warmup

Canadian national men's soccer team head coach John Herdman watches a training session for a CONCACAF Nations League match against Curacao, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Canadian men play a World Cup warmup match against No. 85 Bahrain. Herdman does not have a full squad, with his European-based players still in action with their clubs. Instead he will be relying on mostly MLS talent at Al-Khalifa Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck