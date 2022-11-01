Canada captures historic bronze in world gymnastics champs, securing Olympic berth

Canada's Laurie Denommee competes on the floor exercise at the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Denommee, Ellie Black, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner won bronze in the team event to secure a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's Canada's first ever world medal in the team event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thanassis Stavrakis