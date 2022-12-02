Canadian Rhian Wilkinson steps down as Thorns head coach following investigation

Portland Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson poses for a portrait at Providence Park, in Portland, Or., in an undated handout photo. Canadian Rhian Wilkinson has stepped down as head coach of the National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns, saying players asked her to resign following an investigation into misconduct. Wilkinson said in a statement Friday that she was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into a relationship with one of her players. She said players found out about the investigation before she could tell them and asked her to step down, which she agreed to do. Wilkinson said she formed a friendship with a player that "turned into more complex emotions." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Portland Thorns, Craig Mitchelldyer, *MANDATORY CREDIT*