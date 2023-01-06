Top Story

Would-be Rocket ready, willing and able

  • By Paige Bednorz
  • Updated

Coming into the 2022-23 Kelowna Rockets training camp, no other non-roster player has more WHL experience than 17-year-old forward Grady Lenton. The Tsawwassen, B.C. product was the lone affiliate player to appear in a game with Kelowna last season and at the end of his U18 season, Lenton jo…

Rockets alumnus reaches 100-point milestone
  • Special to The Daily Courier

For the second time in as many weeks former Kelowna Rocket, Leon Draisaitl hit a major milestone in his career and amongst Rockets alumni.

Rockets' team awards

  • Courier staff

The Kelowna Rockets presented their 2018/19 team awards, Sunday at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Winners were:

Rockets win in Spokane, host Kamloops tonight

  • Larry Fisher
  • Updated

Nolan Foote netted the shootout winner and also scored in regulation — his 30th goal of the season — as the Kelowna Rockets prevailed 4-3 over the host Spokane Chiefs in WHL action on Friday night.

Rockets routed by Royals in rematch
  • CLEVE DHEENSAW/Victoria Times Colonist
  • Updated

It was a wash for those looking for clues about form ahead of a possible first-round playoff meeting between Victoria Royals and Kelowna Rockets.

Rockets take down Royals

  • CLEVE DHEENSAW/Victoria Times Colonist
  • Updated

It was a fitting Family Day for Kyle Topping of Salt Spring Island.

Rockets blanked by division-leading Giants

  • Glen Erickson/Special to The Daily Courier
  • Updated

Less than 24 hours after putting a real scare into the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips at Prospera Place, the Kelowna Rockets dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division-leading Vancouver Giants in front of 5,107 supporters at Prospera Place on Saturday night.

Rockets’ prospects representing provinces at Canada Winter Games

  • Paige Bednorz/Special to The Daily Courier

The 2019 Canada Winter Games open this Friday in Red Deer, Alberta. Five of the Kelowna Rockets’ top WHL prospects will join an accomplished list of NHLers who have competed in these games, including Bob Gainey, Steven Stamkos, Paul Kariya, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby.

Rockets rally over Cougars in final meeting of season
  • Glen Erickson
  • Updated

The Kelowna Rockets overcame a 3-1 deficit midway through the second period and scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Prince George Cougars 4-3 in front of 4,727 elated supporters at Prospera Place on Friday night.

Rockets’ rally falls short against Chiefs

  • Glen Erickson
  • Updated

Luke Toporowski scored twice and added an assist to lead the Spokane Chiefs to a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Rockets blanked in Spokane

  • Larry Fisher
  • Updated

Reece Klassen pitched his first shutout as a member of the Spokane Chiefs, stopping all 25 shots the Kelowna Rockets could muster on Friday night.

Rockets’ trio held off scoresheet in high-scoring Top Prospects Game

  • Paige Bednorz/Special to The Daily Courier

Lassi Thomson and Kaedan Korczak got bragging rights over Nolan Foote in the battle between Kelowna Rockets teammates at the CHL Top Prospects Game in Red Deer as Team Orr rallied for a 5-4 victory over Team Cherry on Wednesday night.

Rockets go 2-for-2

  • GLEN ERICKSON

Nolan Foote scored twice, once in the shootout, and added two assists as the Kelowna Rockets upset the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3 on Saturday in front of 5,204 thoroughly entertained junior hockey supporters at Prospera Place.

Rockets’ losing skid reaches 6 games

  • Glen Erickson
  • Updated

On a day when the Kelowna Rockets said goodbye to a veteran leader, a former Rockets goaltender made a triumphant return in a 5-1 victory for the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Rockets set to host Moose Jaw tonight

  • Paige Bednorz/Special to The Daily Courier

The Kelowna Rockets will try to get back in the win column tonight when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at Prospera Place for another Hat Trick Wednesday.

Rockets routed in Prince George

  • Daily Courier Staff

The Kelowna Rockets were perfect on the power play Friday night, but they were far from perfect in every other aspect — getting pounded 7-2 by the Prince George Cougars to open a two-game road set.

Gally proving to be solid addition for the Rockets

  • Paige Bednorz
  • Updated

Defenceman Dalton Gally was at a crossroads in his junior hockey career back in October. The 20-year-old was facing the prospect of being the odd man out on the back end in Medicine Hat, and he wasn’t sure what the future held for him.

Rockets blown out by Hurricanes, 5-1

  • Paige Bednorz

The Kelowna Rockets had a three-game winning streak halted Wednesday night in Lethbridge, falling 5-1 to the host Hurricanes.

Rockets open road trip tonight in Cranbrook

  • Glen Erickson

With the Christmas break in the Western Hockey League regular-season schedule looming, the Kelowna Rockets will be on the road for a crucial swing through the Central Division.

Rockets blank Royals

  • Glen Erickson
  • Updated

Midway through the Kelowna Rockets’ contest against the division rival Victoria Royals, it became apparent that one of the teams was probably going to have to win ugly.

Memorial Cup tourney returning to Kelowna
  • Ron Seymour
  • Updated

The 2020 Memorial Cup will be unlike any previous national junior hockey championship, say organizers of the winning bid to host the event in Kelowna.

Rockets deliver entertaining defeat in preseason opener

  • Glen Erickson
  • Updated

The Western Hockey League served up a preseason appetizer between the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals that turned into a full-meal deal for the hearty junior hockey supporters at Prospera Place.

Opportunities abound as Rockets open camp

  • Glen Erickson
  • Updated

The past week was certainly busy at Prospera Place as the Kelowna Rockets began preparations for the 2018-19 Western Hockey League season.

Rockets' top prospect, Bowen, staying in BCHL

  • Larry Fisher
  • Updated

The Kelowna Rockets will have one, but not both of the Bowen brothers on their roster this season and in the fold when training camp opens on Friday.

World of Wheels returns
This one got attention
Beach Avenue
57 Chevy
Wheel Nuts
News
World of Wheels returns

  • Barb Aguiar
  • Updated

Considered by many to be the kickoff to summer, the 23rd Annual World of Wheels attracted up to 15,000 people to Peachland Sunday, with smiling crowds eager to get out in the sunshine and take in the 500 classic vehicles that lined Beach Avenue and filled Heritage and Cousins Parks.