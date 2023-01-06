Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach will be leaving the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a gold medal, following Canada’s 3-2 overtime win over Czechia Thursday in Halifax, N.S.
Coming into the 2022-23 Kelowna Rockets training camp, no other non-roster player has more WHL experience than 17-year-old forward Grady Lenton. The Tsawwassen, B.C. product was the lone affiliate player to appear in a game with Kelowna last season and at the end of his U18 season, Lenton jo…
Members of the public skated with the Kelowna Rockets Sunday afternoon for free at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.
Get up close and personal with the Memorial Cup this weekend.
A popular Christmas-related hockey tradition played out again on the ice and at Kelowna General Hospital.
Exactly one year from today, someone will be hoisting the Memorial Cup at centre ice inside Prospera Place.
For the second time in as many weeks former Kelowna Rocket, Leon Draisaitl hit a major milestone in his career and amongst Rockets alumni.
Nolan Foote’s selection as the Kelowna Rockets’ most valuable player may seem a tad irrelevant at the moment.
The Kelowna Rockets presented their 2018/19 team awards, Sunday at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Winners were:
Nolan Foote netted the shootout winner and also scored in regulation — his 30th goal of the season — as the Kelowna Rockets prevailed 4-3 over the host Spokane Chiefs in WHL action on Friday night.
A combined 11 Saskatchewan Huskies and Alberta Golden Bears were honoured Wednesday by Canada West, as the conference’s men’s hockey all-stars and all-rookies were unveiled.
It was a wash for those looking for clues about form ahead of a possible first-round playoff meeting between Victoria Royals and Kelowna Rockets.
Less than 24 hours after putting a real scare into the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips at Prospera Place, the Kelowna Rockets dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division-leading Vancouver Giants in front of 5,107 supporters at Prospera Place on Saturday night.
The 2019 Canada Winter Games open this Friday in Red Deer, Alberta. Five of the Kelowna Rockets’ top WHL prospects will join an accomplished list of NHLers who have competed in these games, including Bob Gainey, Steven Stamkos, Paul Kariya, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby.
The Kelowna Rockets overcame a 3-1 deficit midway through the second period and scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Prince George Cougars 4-3 in front of 4,727 elated supporters at Prospera Place on Friday night.
The Kelowna Rockets will hit the ice to face a couple of division foes this weekend. They’ll battle the Prince George Cougars tonight at Prospera Place, then head to Kamloops to take on the Blazers on Saturday.
Luke Toporowski scored twice and added an assist to lead the Spokane Chiefs to a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.
The Kelowna Rockets will face the Spokane Chiefs for the second time in less than a week tonight at Prospera Place.
Reece Klassen pitched his first shutout as a member of the Spokane Chiefs, stopping all 25 shots the Kelowna Rockets could muster on Friday night.
Henrik Rybinski scored the game-winner in overtime — his first goal as a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds — as the visitors escaped Prospera Place with a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday.
If there is one thing consistent about the performance of the Kelowna Rockets this season, perhaps it has been inconsistency.
Lassi Thomson and Kaedan Korczak got bragging rights over Nolan Foote in the battle between Kelowna Rockets teammates at the CHL Top Prospects Game in Red Deer as Team Orr rallied for a 5-4 victory over Team Cherry on Wednesday night.
Nolan Foote scored twice, once in the shootout, and added two assists as the Kelowna Rockets upset the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3 on Saturday in front of 5,204 thoroughly entertained junior hockey supporters at Prospera Place.
James Porter was the first star on a night of firsts for the Kelowna Rockets in their 2-0 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Friday.
On a day when the Kelowna Rockets said goodbye to a veteran leader, a former Rockets goaltender made a triumphant return in a 5-1 victory for the Moose Jaw Warriors.
The Kelowna Rockets will try to get back in the win column tonight when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at Prospera Place for another Hat Trick Wednesday.
The Kelowna Rockets were perfect on the power play Friday night, but they were far from perfect in every other aspect — getting pounded 7-2 by the Prince George Cougars to open a two-game road set.
Connor Dewar scored once and added two assists as the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips earned a 4-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Wednesday night.
Defenceman Dalton Gally was at a crossroads in his junior hockey career back in October. The 20-year-old was facing the prospect of being the odd man out on the back end in Medicine Hat, and he wasn’t sure what the future held for him.
The Kelowna Rockets had a three-game winning streak halted Wednesday night in Lethbridge, falling 5-1 to the host Hurricanes.
With the Christmas break in the Western Hockey League regular-season schedule looming, the Kelowna Rockets will be on the road for a crucial swing through the Central Division.
Midway through the Kelowna Rockets’ contest against the division rival Victoria Royals, it became apparent that one of the teams was probably going to have to win ugly.
Leif Mattson scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Kelowna Rockets prevailed 3-2 over the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, Wash., on Friday night.
If ever the Kelowna Rockets needed a point-stealing performance from their goaltender, perhaps it was the tilt against their B.C. Division rivals from the island, the Victoria Royals.
The streaks continued for the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night.
Adam Foote has been named the new head coach of the Kelowna Rockets.
Most big-name hires eventually become big-name firings.
The 2020 Memorial Cup will be unlike any previous national junior hockey championship, say organizers of the winning bid to host the event in Kelowna.
The Kelowna Rockets find out Wednesday whether they will host the 2020 Memorial Cup.
The Western Hockey League served up a preseason appetizer between the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals that turned into a full-meal deal for the hearty junior hockey supporters at Prospera Place.
The past week was certainly busy at Prospera Place as the Kelowna Rockets began preparations for the 2018-19 Western Hockey League season.
The Kelowna Rockets will have one, but not both of the Bowen brothers on their roster this season and in the fold when training camp opens on Friday.
The Kelowna Rockets have never been scared off by college commitments.
Lorne Frey has never been big on comparisons.
The Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash and devastation hit home for a lot of people.
The Kelowna Rockets bowed out of the WHL playoffs last week, surprisingly swept by the Tri-City Americans in the first round.
Despite the best efforts of Dillon Dube — and James Porter, for that matter — the Kelowna Rockets were swept from the WHL playoffs on Thursday night.
This has quickly turned into a playoff nightmare for Dillon Dube and the Kelowna Rockets.
The Topping brothers don’t have a side bet, at least not one they were willing to reveal.
