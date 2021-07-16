updated forecasts for central and northern alberta issued by environment canada at 11:39 a.m. mdt friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. mdt.
---------------------------------------------------------------
major reference elevations:
highway 16 - obed summit: 1164 metres.
1003 metres.
1280 metres.
---------------------------------------------------------------
whitecourt - edson - fox creek - swan hills:
today..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. hazy. wind east 20 km/h. high 21. uv index 6 or high.
tonight..showers with risk of a severe thunderstorm. wind east 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. low 12.
saturday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 20. uv index 6 or high.
hinton - grande cache:
today..showers with risk of a severe thunderstorm. local amount 10 mm. local smoke. high 18. uv index 3 or moderate.
tonight..showers. risk of a severe thunderstorm early this evening. amount 10 to 15 mm. widespread smoke. low 11.
saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. widespread smoke. high 19. uv index 4 or moderate.
remainder unchanged: