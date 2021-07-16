forecasts for the southwest interior of british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. pdt friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. pdt.
---------------------------------------------------------------
major reference elevations:
okanagan and kamloops lakes: 340 metres.
1230 metres.
1440 metres.
1728 metres.
1340 metres.
---------------------------------------------------------------
north okanagan - including vernon:
today..sunny. becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. high 31. uv index 10 or very high.
tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. local smoke. wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 15.
saturday..mainly sunny. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 29. uv index 9 or very high.
central okanagan - including kelowna:
today..sunny. becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. high 31. uv index 10 or very high.
tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. local smoke. wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. low 15.
saturday..mainly sunny. local smoke. wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. high 30. uv index 9 or very high.
south okanagan - including penticton:
today..sunny. becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. high 31. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. clearing overnight. local smoke. wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 15 except 19 near osoyoos.
saturday..mainly sunny. local smoke. wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 30.
similkameen:
today..mainly sunny. wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. high 26. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..partly cloudy. wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. low 12.
saturday..mainly sunny. wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. high 28.
fraser canyon - north including lillooet:
today..mainly sunny. local smoke. wind becoming southeast 30 km/h this afternoon. high 29. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..a few clouds. wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. low 16.
saturday..mainly sunny. wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 28.
fraser canyon - south including lytton:
today..a mix of sun and cloud. local smoke. wind south 50 km/h gusting to 70. high 27. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers over southern sections before morning. wind south 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 this evening. low 15.
saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers over southern sections in the morning. wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. high 28.
nicola:
today..sunny. increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. high 28. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. clearing overnight. wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. low 14.
saturday..mainly sunny. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. high 28.
south thompson:
today..sunny. increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. local smoke. wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. high 30. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. clearing before morning. local smoke. wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. low 16.
saturday..mainly sunny. local smoke. wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then becoming southwest 20 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. high 30.
shuswap:
today..sunny. becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. high 30. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. risk of a thunderstorm this evening. local smoke. wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. low 15.
saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. local smoke. high 29.