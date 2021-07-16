extended forecasts from saturday night 17 july to thursday 22 july for the southwest and central interior of british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. pdt friday 16 july 2021. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. pdt.
okanagan valley:
saturday night..clear. low 15.
sunday..sunny. high 32.
sunday night..clear. low 16.
monday..sunny. high 34.
monday night..cloudy. low 18.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 31.
tuesday night..clear. low 15.
wednesday..sunny. high 30.
wednesday night..clear. low 14.
thursday..sunny. high 29.
normals for the period..low 12. high 27.
similkameen:
saturday night..clear. low 11.
sunday..sunny. high 32.
sunday night..clear. low 11.
monday..sunny. high 32.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
tuesday..sunny. high 27.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
normals for the period..low 9. high 27.
fraser canyon:
saturday night..clear. low 16.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 30.
sunday night..clear. low 15.
monday..sunny. high 32.
monday night..clear. low 18.
tuesday..sunny. high 29.
tuesday night..clear. low 13.
wednesday..sunny. high 26.
wednesday night..clear. low 12.
thursday..sunny. high 25.
normals for the period..low 11. high 25.
nicola:
saturday night..clear. low 13.
sunday..sunny. high 30.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..sunny. high 31.
monday night..clear. low 16.
tuesday..sunny. high 27.
tuesday night..clear. low 15.
wednesday..sunny. high 29.
wednesday night..clear. low 13.
thursday..sunny. high 28.
normals for the period..low 10. high 27.
south thompson:
saturday night..clear. low 15.
sunday..sunny. high 33.
sunday night..clear. low 16.
monday..sunny. high 35.
monday night..clear. low 16.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 32.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 31.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 30.
normals for the period..low 14. high 28.
shuswap:
saturday night..clear. low 15.
sunday..sunny. high 32.
sunday night..clear. low 15.
monday..sunny. high 33.
monday night..cloudy. low 19.
tuesday..sunny. high 31.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
normals for the period..low 12. high 26.
100 mile:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 27.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
monday..sunny. high 30.
monday night..clear. low 14.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 28.
tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 23.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 9.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
normals for the period..low 8. high 23.
chilcotin:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 8.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 7.
monday..sunny. high 25.
monday night..clear. low 8.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 7.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low plus 5.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
normals for the period..low 11. high 25.
cariboo:
saturday night..cloudy periods. widespread smoke. low 13.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
monday..sunny. high 29.
monday night..clear. low 13.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 26.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. low 8.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 21.
normals for the period..low 10. high 24.
prince george:
saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. low 10.
monday..sunny. high 26.
monday night..clear. low 11.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 9.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 20.
normals for the period..low 9. high 22.
stuart - nechako:
saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. low 10.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 22.
monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. low 10.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 20.
wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 9.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
normals for the period..low 9. high 22.
yellowhead:
saturday night..cloudy periods. low 10.
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 11.
monday..sunny. high 34.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 27.
tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 9.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
normals for the period..low 7. high 21.
mcgregor:
saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. high 22.
sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 10.
monday..sunny. high 25.
monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 11.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 9.
thursday..cloudy. high 20.
normals for the period..low 9. high 22.
williston:
saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 9.
sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. low 10.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
tuesday..showers. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 10.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21.
normals for the period..low 8. high 22.
bulkley valley and the lakes district:
saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 9.
sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 11.
monday..showers. high 19.
monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 9.
tuesday..showers. high 18.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 10.
wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 19.
wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 9.
thursday..cloudy. high 20.
normals for the period..low 9. high 22.