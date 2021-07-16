forecasts for the south coast of british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. pdt friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. pdt.
---------------------------------------------------------------
major reference elevations:
malahat: 366 metres.
658 metres.
---------------------------------------------------------------
metro vancouver:
today..mainly cloudy. windy near the water. high 20. uv index 7 or high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. windy near the water early this evening. low 15.
saturday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. high 23. humidex 26. uv index 7 or high.
greater victoria:
today..mainly cloudy. windy near juan de fuca strait. high 20 except 16 near the water. uv index 7 or high.
tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. windy near juan de fuca strait. low 12.
saturday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. windy near juan de fuca strait in the afternoon. high 20 except 16 near the water. uv index 8 or very high.
fraser valley - west including abbotsford:
today..mainly cloudy. becoming windy this afternoon. high 22. humidex 25. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. windy early this evening. low 16.
saturday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. high 23. humidex 27. uv index 9 or very high.
fraser valley - central including chilliwack:
today..mainly cloudy. high 22. humidex 25. uv index 9 or very high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. low 16.
saturday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. high 24. humidex 28. uv index 9 or very high.
fraser valley - east including hope:
today..mainly cloudy. becoming windy early this afternoon. high 22. humidex 25. uv index 7 or high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. windy this evening. low 16.
saturday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. becoming windy in the afternoon. high 24. humidex 28. uv index 8 or very high.
howe sound:
today..mainly cloudy. wind south 20 km/h except 50 near the water. high 21. uv index 8 or very high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. wind south 20 km/h except 50 near the water this evening. wind becoming light near midnight. low 15.
saturday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. high 24. humidex 27. uv index 8 or very high.
whistler:
today..mainly cloudy. high 21 except 24 near pemberton. humidex 26 near pemberton. uv index 8 or very high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. low 12.
saturday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. high 21 except 24 near pemberton. uv index 8 or very high.
sunshine coast:
today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. high 20. uv index 5 or moderate.
tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. low 14.
saturday..mainly cloudy. clearing in the afternoon. high 22. uv index 8 or very high.
southern gulf islands:
today..mainly cloudy. high 21. uv index 7 or high.
tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 15.
saturday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. clearing in the afternoon. high 21. uv index 8 or very high.
east vancouver island - duncan to nanaimo:
today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. high 23. humidex 25. uv index 6 or high.
tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. low 14.
saturday..mainly cloudy. clearing in the afternoon. high 24. humidex 27. uv index 8 or very high.
east vancouver island - nanoose bay to fanny bay east vancouver island - courtenay to campbell river:
today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22. uv index 5 or moderate.
tonight..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. low 15.
saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 23. humidex 25. uv index 8 or very high.
west vancouver island:
today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. temperature steady near 15. uv index 5 or moderate.
tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. temperature steady near 13.
saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. 60 percent chance of showers near zeballos and tahsis in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. high 17. uv index 7 or high.
inland vancouver island:
today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 20. uv index 7 or high.
tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. gusty winds. low 11.
saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. high 24. uv index 7 or high.