updated forecasts for southern alberta and the mountain parks issued by environment canada at 11:39 a.m. mdt friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. mdt.

---------------------------------------------------------------

major reference elevations:

banff: 1384 metres.

1750 metres.

2068 metres.

2034 metres.

2006 metres.

1061 metres.

1350 metres.

2206 metres.

1030 metres.

1280 metres.

1300 metres.

---------------------------------------------------------------

nordegg - forestry trunk road highway 734:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. high 22. uv index 8 or very high.

tonight..partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. low 11.

saturday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. widespread smoke. high 23. uv index 7 or high.

rocky mountain house - caroline:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. wind southeast 20 km/h. high 24. humidex 27. uv index 8 or very high.

tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a severe thunderstorm. widespread smoke. wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 12.

saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. widespread smoke. high 22. humidex 25. uv index 8 or very high.

remainder unchanged:

