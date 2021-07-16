extended forecasts from sunday 18 july to thursday 22 july for central and northern quebec issued by environment canada at 4:00 p.m. edt friday 16 july 2021. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 5:00 a.m. edt saturday.
eastern townships:
sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 25.
sunday night..cloudy. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 16.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
normals for the period..low 13. high 23.
beauce:
sunday..cloudy. high 26.
sunday night..cloudy. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 29.
monday night..cloudy periods. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. low 15.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 25.
normals for the period..low 14. high 25.
drummondville - bois-francs:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 18.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 18.
tuesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 15.
wednesday..cloudy. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 14.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
normals for the period..low 15. high 26.
mauricie:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 19.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. high 28.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 18.
tuesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. high 24.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 15.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
normals for the period..low 14. high 26.
quebec:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 28.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 16.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 30.
monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 15.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 14.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
normals for the period..low 14. high 25.
montmagny - l'islet:
sunday..sunny. high 26.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 17.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 27.
monday night..cloudy. low 18.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
normals for the period..low 12. high 24.
charlevoix:
sunday..sunny. high 26.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
monday night..cloudy. low 14.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 19.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
normals for the period..low 13. high 25.
la tuque:
sunday..sunny. high 31.
sunday night..clear. low 15.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 28.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 16.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 10.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 10.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 25.
normals for the period..low 12. high 26.
laurentians wildlife reserve:
sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 26.
sunday night..cloudy periods. low 11.
monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 14.
tuesday..periods of rain. high 17.
tuesday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. low 13.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 24.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
normals for the period..low 10. high 23.
saguenay:
sunday..sunny. high 30.
sunday night..clear. low 15.
monday..sunny. high 29.
monday night..cloudy. low 17.
tuesday..cloudy. high 23.
tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
normals for the period..low 13. high 24.
lac-saint-jean:
sunday..sunny. high 29.
sunday night..clear. low 19.
monday..sunny. high 27.
monday night..cloudy. low 16.
tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 12.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 13.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 24.
normals for the period..low 13. high 24.
chibougamau:
sunday..sunny. high 28.
sunday night..clear. low 13.
monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. high 22.
monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 12.
tuesday..sunny. high 23.
tuesday night..clear. low 8.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 10.
thursday..showers. high 21.
normals for the period..low 11. high 22.
james bay and la grande river:
sunday..sunny. high 21.
sunday night..cloudy. low 8.
monday..sunny. high 19.
monday night..clear. low 8.
tuesday..sunny. high 21.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 10.
wednesday..cloudy. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
normals for the period..low 7. high 18.
lg quatre - laforge and fontanges:
sunday..sunny. high 21.
sunday night..increasing cloudiness. low 10.
monday..clearing. high 20.
monday night..clear. low 9.
tuesday..sunny. high 22.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 10.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. low 11.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 18.
normals for the period..low 7. high 18.
schefferville:
sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
sunday night..cloudy. low 9.
monday..sunny. high 18.
monday night..clear. low 9.
tuesday..sunny. high 19.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 9.
wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 22.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 9.
thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. high 20.
normals for the period..low 8. high 18.
fermont:
sunday..sunny. high 25.
sunday night..clear. low 10.
monday..cloudy. high 17.
monday night..cloudy. low 10.
tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 20.
tuesday night..cloudy periods. low 7.
wednesday..cloudy. high 21.
wednesday night..cloudy periods. low 8.
thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 21.
normals for the period..low 9. high 19.